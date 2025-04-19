Boxing

Boxing Tonight [4/19/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Fundora vs Badillo, Smith vs Germain & More

Boxing On SI Staff

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo (for the undisputed flyweight championship)

Charles Conwell vs Jorge Garcia Perez (12 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain (12 rounds, junior welterweight)

Ryan Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko (12 rounds, junior middleweight)

Josh Warrington vs Asad Asif Khan (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Josh Padley vs Marko Cvetanovic (10 rounuds, lightweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Canon Medica Arena, Sheffield, United Kingdom

Sadriddin Akhmedov vs Elias Espadas (10 rounuds, super welterweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Location: Commerce Casino And Hotel, Commerce, California

Anthony Garnica vs Aston Palicte

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: WBCBoxing.com

Location: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California

