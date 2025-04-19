Boxing Tonight [4/19/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Fundora vs Badillo, Smith vs Germain & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo (for the undisputed flyweight championship)
Charles Conwell vs Jorge Garcia Perez (12 rounds, junior middleweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California
Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain (12 rounds, junior welterweight)
Ryan Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko (12 rounds, junior middleweight)
Josh Warrington vs Asad Asif Khan (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Josh Padley vs Marko Cvetanovic (10 rounuds, lightweight)
Time: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Canon Medica Arena, Sheffield, United Kingdom
Sadriddin Akhmedov vs Elias Espadas (10 rounuds, super welterweight)
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Location: Commerce Casino And Hotel, Commerce, California
Anthony Garnica vs Aston Palicte
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: WBCBoxing.com
Location: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, California
