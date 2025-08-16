Boxing Tonight (8/16/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte, Ball vs Goodman, & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (12 rounds for Ball's WBA featherweight title)
Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (12 rounds, super lightweight)
Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (6 rounds, super featherweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (12 rounds, heavyweight)
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 5:20 p.m. ET)
Watch: DAZN
Location: anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Argi Cortes vs Bairon Rodriguez
Argi Cortes vs Bairon Rodriguez (10 rounds, super flyweight)
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deports
Location: Foros TV Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico
