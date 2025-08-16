Boxing

Boxing Tonight (8/16/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte, Ball vs Goodman, & More

Boxing On SI Staff

IMAGO / PA Images

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (12 rounds for Ball's WBA featherweight title)

Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (12 rounds, super lightweight)

Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approx. 5:20 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Argi Cortes vs Bairon Rodriguez

Argi Cortes vs Bairon Rodriguez (10 rounds, super flyweight)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deports

Location: Foros TV Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico

