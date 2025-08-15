Dillian Whyte Opens Up On Retirement Ahead Of Moses Itauma Matchup
In a different world, Dillian Whyte would be spending time with his family on Saturday instead of getting into the ring to face Moses Itauma.
While Whyte still believes that he has a title run in him, he admitted that retirement has been a daily internal discussion since his sixth-round TKO loss to Tyson Fury in April 2022.
He never let the thought consume him, but returning to face regional-level fighters after competing for a world title took a mental toll, he told DAZN Boxing reporter Ade Oladipo.
"[I thought about retiring] every day for three years, bro," Whyte told Oladipo. "Imagine waking up and having to train, and you just [have] nothing. Going into the last couple fights, it's still not even there. Just finding my natural rhythm, ability and natural fighting instincts. It's just, 'Okay, I don't need to be at my best to beat people.' You know? And just fighting, doing what I do."
Despite the retirement thoughts, Whyte has gone 3-0 since losing to Fury. After a majority decision win over Jermaine Franklin, Whyte retired Christian Hammer and Ebenezer Tetteh in 2024.
At 37, Whyte knows the end is near. He is aware of what many expect to happen against Itauma, whom many believe is a future champion just 12 fights into his professional career.
Regardless, Whyte, who once held the WBC interim heavyweight title, still believes that the best is yet to come. Having only lost to former world champions in his 34-fight career, Whyte sees himself as too much, too soon for the 20-year-old super prospect.
Dillian Whyte still views himself as a title contender
If he gets past Itauma, Whyte believes that would put him back on track for another world championship challenge. Although low in the current title picture, Whyte has a win over WBO interim heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.
He also twice beat Derek Chisora, giving him three wins over ranked contenders.
Even with a win over Itauma, Whyte would be far from a title shot against undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, with Usyk currently unable to oblige to his WBO-mandated title challenge against Parker, one of his belts could be back up for grabs. A win over Itauma, the WBO's No. 1-ranked contender, would put Whyte atop the shortlist of available challengers.
Whyte still desires a title shot, but he has also mentioned his interest in other marquee matchups. He continues to mention a potential rematch with Anthony Joshua, the only active fighter who has a win over him.
The Latest Boxing News
Roy Jones Claims Floyd Mayweather's Career Was Eclipsed By Manny Pacquiao
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fighter Blasts Don King For ‘Fake News'
Frank Warren Shares Major News On Potential Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker Fight
Manny Pacquiao Stares Down NBA Superstar Jaylen Brown In Manila [Video]