Boxing Tonight [4/11/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Julio Cesar La Cruz vs Dilan Prasovic & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
For the first time in 64 years professional boxing makes its long awaited return to Cuba in a historic event at the Melia Internacional Hotel in Varadero with a card stacked with Cuban talent.
Julio Cesar La Cruz vs Dilan Prasovic (12 rounds, bridgerweight)
Lázaro Álvarez vs Miguel Queliz (10 rounds, lightweight)
Arlen López vs Martín Ezequiel Bulacio (10 rounds, light heavyweight)
Erislandy Álvarez vs Brainer Vásquez (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Moussa Gholam vs Misael Vásquez (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Yakelin Estornell Elizastegui vs Lina Tejada (8 rounds, welterweight)
Time: 6 p.m. EST
Watch: Free on Agon Sports YouTube
Location: Hotel Melia International, Varadero, Cuba
