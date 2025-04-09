WBC Reveals How Much Money Dmitry Bivol Turned Down To Fight David Benavidez
Earlier this week, Dmitry Bivol vacated the WBC light heavyweight championship and as a result David Benavidez was elevated to full champion.
Bivol fought Artur Beterbiev in a rematch in February and edged out a decision to win to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion. However, instead of fighting WBC mandatory Benavidez, he is pursuing a trilogy against Beterbiev. The score is 1-1 between the two Russians.
WBC has now been revealed that by choosing to vacate the title, Bivol turned down an $8 million offer from Benavidez, per ESPN reporter Salvador Rodriguez. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman also said that Bivol's purse for his rematch against Beterbiev was $2.7 million.
David Benavidez, meanwhile, is coming off a win against David Morrell in his last fight. Benavidez reacted to becoming the WBC light heavyweight champion, writing on social media:
Just got the news that Bivol decided to vacate his title, instead of fighting me. Now that makes me the WBC world champion at light heavyweight. This is not the ideal way for me to become world champion but nevertheless I am now the WBC light heavyweight champion of the world, and I intend on putting the best fights.
Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez is a fight that every fan would love to see. However, the Artur Beterbiev trilogy looks set to be next for Bivol and it means another great fight is on the way.
As for Benavidez, his next fight remains unknown. Callum Smith has been touted as a potential opponent for 'The Mexican Monster'.
