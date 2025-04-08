Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight PPV And Gate Reveal Has Fans At Odds
While the looming rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. (which is expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, later this summer) will be one of the biggest boxing events for the rest of this year, their initial March 1 bout had a fraction of the hype before it occurred.
This is because most within the boxing community believed that Davis was going to walk right through Roach, which is conveyed by Davis being a -1600 favorite heading into the fight. However, Roach fought Davis extremely well, and many believe that he did enough to hand Davis his first professional loss. Ultimately, the bout was ruled a majority draw, which sets the stage for the rematch.
An April 7 post from Boxing Kingdom revealed the reported PPV and Gate figures for this March 1 fight by writing:
The Gervonta Davis figures just released from his March 1st fight are massive!
- Total Gate: $6,415,815.00
- Total PPV’s: 260,000
Fans are debating about whether these are respectable numbers in the post's replies.
"260 is trash," one fan wrote. This prompted a response from Boxing Kingdom, who said, "260 is good in this climate. One illegal stream for Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach had 600,000 viewers. Once piracy is combated, the numbers go back to normal."
Another fan responded to this by saying, "Canelo did 650k with Berlanga lol it aint cus of piracy cus everyone gotta deal wit it."
"Massively disappointing. 260k? Broner can do that lol," added another.
Regardless of how fans feel about these numbers, the rematch between these two is sure to blow both this March 1 Gate and PPV numbers out of the water.
