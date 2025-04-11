The Surprising Name Behind Some Of Boxing’s Biggest Showdowns Wins Award
Mark Taffet has been named the Women’s Boxing Manager of 2024 by the World Boxing Council.
Taffert has been involved in some of the biggest fights in both men and women’s boxing this century. Taffet was involved in the famous clash between Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015, a fight that happened in the twilight of the career of both ring legends.
“Taffet is a true leader and visionary whose decades of experience have helped shape the sport of boxing,"- Dmitry Salita
Since involving himself in women’s boxing, Taffet has seen himself involved in some of the biggest fights in the history of two minute rounds. Taffet has managed Claressa Shields to high profile fights, including against Savannah Marshal – a fight which set a box office and viewing record for women’s boxing. More recently he managed Shields to be coming the undisputed heavyweight champion.
“Taffet is a true leader and visionary whose decades of experience have helped shape the sport of boxing – and now he’s making the same impact in women’s boxing,” said boxing promoter Dmitry Salita, “His unmatched expertise, strategic mind, and deep care for athletes he works with have elevated the game for everyone involved.”
Salita is the head of Salita Promotions and has been the promoter of Claressa Shield’s in her biggest fights.
Taffert previously served as a Senior Vice President at HBO. In that role he earned the Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. Taffet departed HBO in 2015 establish Mark Taffet Media as a result.
