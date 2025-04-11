Boxing

The Surprising Name Behind Some Of Boxing’s Biggest Showdowns Wins Award

He Was There for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao… And Now He’s Running Women’s Boxing

Joseph Hammond

May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (right) against Floyd Mayweather during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao (right) against Floyd Mayweather during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mark Taffet has been named the Women’s Boxing Manager of 2024 by the World Boxing Council.

Taffert has been involved in some of the biggest fights in both men and women’s boxing this century. Taffet was involved in the famous clash between Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015, a fight that happened in the twilight of the career of both ring legends.

“Taffet is a true leader and visionary whose decades of experience have helped shape the sport of boxing,"

Dmitry Salita

MORE: Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Retirement Timeline

Since involving himself in women’s boxing, Taffet has seen himself involved in some of the biggest fights in the history of two minute rounds. Taffet has managed Claressa Shields to high profile fights, including against Savannah Marshal – a fight which set a box office and viewing record for women’s boxing. More recently he managed Shields to be coming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Taffet is a true leader and visionary whose decades of experience have helped shape the sport of boxing – and now he’s making the same impact in women’s boxing,” said boxing promoter Dmitry Salita, “His unmatched expertise, strategic mind, and deep care for athletes he works with have elevated the game for everyone involved.”

Salita is the head of Salita Promotions and has been the promoter of Claressa Shield’s in her biggest fights.

Taffert previously served as a Senior Vice President at HBO. In that role he earned the Sam Taub Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. Taffet departed HBO in 2015 establish Mark Taffet Media as a result.

The Latest Boxing News

WBC Reveals How Much Money Dmitry Bivol Turned Down To Fight David Benavidez

Andre Ward Asks Lamont Roach About Gervonta Davis' Mid-Fight Mental Warfare

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight PPV And Gate Reveal Has Fans At Odds

Keyshawn Davis To Face Edwin De Los Santos In First Title Defense

Published
Joseph Hammond
JOSEPH HAMMOND

Joseph Hammond is a veteran sports journalist with extensive experience covering world championship fights across three continents. He has interviewed legendary champions such as Julio César Chávez, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, and Bernard Hopkins, among many others. He reported ringside for KO On SI in 2024 for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout in Riyadh - the first undisputed heavyweight championship in 24 years.