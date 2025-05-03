Boxing

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Sets Unfortunate Punch Record In Times Square Fight

Boxing On SI Staff

Devin Haney
Devin Haney / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Devin Haney won a unanimous decision over Jose Ramirez on Friday night in Times Square. The fight, scored 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110, was a forgettable bout, however.

In fact, the two boxers set a record for the least punches landed in a 12-round fight this year, while also being the fourth fewest punches landed in the 40 years CompuBox has been tracking fights. CompuBox debuted in 1985.

MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Per CompuBox, Haney and Ramirez threw just 110 punches between them, with Haney landing 70 and Ramirez landed just 40. Haney landed 25 jabs to Ramirez's 23, and he landed 45 power punches to Ramirez's 17.

Haney vs Ramirez CompuBox Stats

Total Punches Landed

Total Jabs Landed

Power Punches Landed

Devin Haney

70

25

45

Jose Ramirez

40

23

17

Haney took control early on and his moving and clinching was consistent through much of the fight. It looked as if Ramirez struggled to keep up. Haney landed more punches as the fight progressed, though it wouldn't be enough for him and Ramirez to avoid the undesirable record.

Published
