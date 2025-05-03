The 3 Biggest Wins Of Chris Eubank Jr.'s Career
Chris Eubank Jr. has the world on a string following his hard-fought twelve-round victory over Connor Benn this past Saturday at Tottenham Stadium in London. The highly anticipated match lived up to expectations and Eubank Jr. can now sit back and heal up for a rematch or start plotting a course to a fight with Saul Canelo Alvarez.
Here are the three most significant wins of his career thus far:
Connor Benn
No surprises here. Benn vs Eubank is one of the greatest domestic rivalries in the United Kingdom, and this is the fight Eubank will be long associated with when it's all said and done. Eubank Jr. could have used his size and reach advantage to win this fight solely on the outside. Yet, Benn tested him and forced him to fight on the inside.
While Benn’s gallant performance coming up from welterweight is noteworthy, so is the fact that Eubank Jr. was so visibly weight-drained in this one yet still gutted out a win.
Liam Smith
In a moderate-sized upset, Eubank Jr. was stopped in January 2023 in the fourth round. Many questioned if Eubank Jr. was on the decline. Instead, he dug deep and, in the rematch of September of that year, stopped Liam Smith for another important UK victory.
This is an essential victory given that Smith was a former opponent of Jaime Munguia and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Also, this win showed how Eubank Jr. has the inner strength to bounce back from key defeats. No wonder he had the canvas from this fight made into a blood soaked jacket ahead of his fight against Conor Benn.
Avni Yildirim
Eubank’s win over Yildirim on 7 October, 2017 in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator ranks as one of his best wins. A win that has aged well in retrospect. The press conference had been heated, with members of the undefeated Yildirim’s camp making suggestive remarks about members of Eubank’s family.
Yet, after being dropped in the first round – Yildirim was stopped in the third round. The fight was the first loss of his career. Even the great Canelo Alvarez couldn’t dispatch Yildirim via a pure knockout, despite the fact that Yildirim was by then half a decade older. This is a win that’s aged well.
