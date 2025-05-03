Rolly Romero Upsets Ryan Garcia In Unanimous Decision Win
Ryan Garcia fought Rolly Romero in the headliner of the first ever boxing card in Times Square, New York. The fight marked Garcia's comeback after his controversial contest against Devin Haney last year.
The clash was billed up as a battle between two power punchers, and Romero showed his power early in the fight, dropping Garcia in the second round.
Garcia did well in the opening rounds despite the knockdown, but he was nowhere near his best and Romero began taking over as the fight progressed, winning rounds quite comfortably having already bagged a 10-8 round in his favor.
Garcia tried winging his left hook on several occasions, but failed to land the punch as Romero kept his guard up. He was unable to turn the course of the contest and Romero eventually took home a unanimous decision in his favor. The judges scored it 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109.
Garcia is now 24-2-0 with 20 knockout wins. His mettle against power punchers remains questionable as Garcia's only other career defeat came against the powerful Gervonta Davis.
Romero, meanwhile, showed a much better version of himself during the contest. He is now 17-2-0 with 13 knockout wins. With a win like this against Garcia, Romero is now back among the elites and could be looking at a big fight next.
Ryan Garcia could have set up a rematch against Devin Haney with a win, though that is now in doubt. While Haney got the job done, Garcia didn't. His next fight, however, will still be one to watch out for.
