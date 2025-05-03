Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Betting Odds And Fight Prediction

Canelo Alvarez returns to action on May 3 against William Scull. The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line for the highly anticipated fight this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez, 62-2-2, is looking to become undisputed at 168 pounds for the second time in his career. Scull, meanwhile, is looking to build on his perfect 23-0-0 professional record. He is set for the biggest fight of his career against Alvarez.

It's a massive fight in Riyadh with some worthy fights on the undercard as well.

Here are the betting odds heading into Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull moneyline odds

Moneyline: Canelo Alvarez -3000, William Scull +1400

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull knockout odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Canelo Alvarez -200, William Scull +2200

KO: Canelo Alvarez +320, William Scull +8000

TKO: Canelo Alvarez -110, William Scull +3500

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull decision odds

Decision: Canelo Alvarez +160, William Scull +3500

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull total rounds

Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -125, Under -110)

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull prediction

William Scull is almost four inches taller than Canelo Alvarez, which might make it difficult for Alvarez to close the distance. Scull also has a massive amateur background with 332 fights and 302 wins, meaning he might have some tricks up in his sleeves due to the vast experience.

Canelo Alvarez, though, has been in the ring with greats. Scull has never fought someone like Canelo, who is not only a power puncher but also possesses top-tier technical skill.

While Alvarez might have trouble getting close, he has previously shown willingness to walk through the fire to land his own shots. And Alvarez will look to do the same against Scull as well. Scull's height might see Alvarez go for the body and chop it down before eventually going up top with vicious shots

Fans could be in for a vintage Canelo Alvarez outing, and one might expect Canelo to get a late stoppage after taking some time to settle into the fight early on.

Winner: Canelo Alvarez by knockout

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Date: May 3, 2025

Time: 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT

TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV

Location: anb Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull

Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia

Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba

Badou Jack vs Ryan Rozicki

Marco Verde vs Michel Polina

Brayan Leon vs Aaron Gurrero

