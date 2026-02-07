Boxing Tonight: Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa Start Time, Undercard & How to Watch

Liverpool's own Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) will return to action tonight as he takes on former two-division world champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs).

'The Wrecking' Ball will put his WBA World Featherweight title on the line at the Echo Arena in Liverpool as he returns to his home city. The Liverpudlian is aiming to make his fourth title defense, as well as going for a fifth-straight win.

Ball's 19-fight winning streak was brought to a frustrating halt due to a controversial split draw with WBC featherweight champion Rey Vargas in 2024. Despite the masses thinking Ball had won his first world title after 12 completed rounds, Vergas retained his title.

The fighter would get his crowning moment in the next fight, defeating Raymond Ford via split decision and claiming the WBA title in June 2024. In terms of title defenses, stoppage wins over Ronny Rios and TJ Doheny came before a points victory over Sam Goodman, which made it three retentions from three.

Now, Ball will take on one of the biggest challenges of his career when he faces the former two-division champion Figueroa. The hometown fighter will have to overcome a seven-inch height disadvantage, as the event is being labeled 'A Tall Order'.

'The Heartbreaker' returned to the win column in his last fight, defeating Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision in July 2025. The victory helped him bounce back after a loss to Stephen Fulton five months earlier, in a bout where Figueroa lost his WBC World Featherweight crown.

It was the second time Fulton defeated the fighter from Texas. In 2021, Figueroa was handed his first professional loss by Fulton, who took his WBC World Super Bantamweight title.

Figueroa, 29, will now have the chance to once again become a world champion against Ball, 28. However, bookmakers currently see the American as a sizeable underdog as he ventures into enemy territory.

Ball vs Figueroa date

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2026

Ball vs Figueroa start time

Time: 2 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalks approximately 5:15 p.m. EST)

How to watch Ball vs Figueroa

Stream: DAZN

Ball vs Figueroa location

Location: Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Ball vs Figueroa fight card

Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa (12 rounds for the WBA World Featherweight title)

Jack Turner vs Juan Carlos Martinez (12 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Andrew Cain vs Alejandro Gonzalez (12 rounds, bantamweight)

Brad Strand vs Ruben Gonzalez (10 rounds, junior featherweight)

Stephen Clarke vs. Lewis Howells (8 rounds, middleweight)

Lucas Biswana vs Lucas Biswana (6 rounds, welterweight)

William Birchall vs Caine Singh (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Hassan Ishaq vs Leonardo Baez

Luke Turner vs Jensen Irving (6 rounds, middleweight)

Luke Prior vs Ryan Frost (4 rounds, welterweight)

Sam Norris vs Jack England (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Paddy Lacey vs Jack Swallow (6 rounds, middleweight)

The Latest Boxing News

Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa Odds and Prediction

Terence Crawford Shares Hot Take With Super Fight vs Super Bowl Comparison

Shaukur Stevenson Reveals Who He's Eyeing For His Next Fight

Nakisa Bidarian Names Three Potential UK Opponents For Jake Paul After Joshua Loss