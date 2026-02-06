Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa Odds and Prediction

WBA super featherweight champion Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) returns to Liverpool to attempt his fourth title defense against Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs).

Ball, 28, returns to his home country for the third time in his last four fights. The 'Wrecking Ball' is coming off arguably the best win of his career, a unanimous decision nod over the previously undefeated Sam Goodman.

Figueroa, 29, is a former two-division champion, holding various super bantamweight titles from 2019 to 2021, and the WBC interim featherweight belt from 2023 to 2025. Both of Figueroa's title reigns ended in losses to Stephen Fulton. The Texas native is coming off a rebound victory over Joet Gonzalez in July 2025.

Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa moneyline odds

Nick Ball: -350

Brandon Figueroa: +280

Over 11.5 Rounds: -235

Under 11.5 Rounds: +172

Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa method of victory

Nick Ball by decision: -1145

Nick Ball by KO/TKO: +240

Brandon Figueroa by decision: +490

Brandon Figueroa by KO/TKO: +650

Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa prediction

Ball and Figueroa are two of the biggest pressure fighters in boxing, setting the table for a true car crash. Both fighters have won numerous grueling wars throughout their careers, but have yet to face another high-level chaos-inducer like themselves.

Ball has the hometown advantage, with the fight in Liverpool, but Figueroa has the physical edge. Figueroa will tower over the champion, owning a massive seven-inch height and reach advantage over Ball.

Fortunately for Ball, Figueroa has never been one to weaponize his length. The former two-division champion has implemented his jab more in recent fights, but he still craves the dogfight and wants to take the fight into the phone booth. Ball will welcome that encounter, as that is where he is also the most comfortable.

Neither fighter is known for defense, but Ball has the better guard. Both are there to be hit and are the type of boxers willing to take one to land one while relying on their bullet-proof chins — neither has ever been knocked down in their career. Expect over 250 punches landed from both men on Saturday night.

Figueroa tends to get hit more than Ball, but he also has better timing and precision in the clinch. Figueroa will also control the fight whenever they are at distance, where he will have success, even with his mediocre jab.

Ball has the power advantage and can become the first fighter to floor Figueroa, but he has struggled every time he has met an opponent willing to engage in the brawl he wants. The three best opponents of Ball's career — Sam Goodman, Raymond Ford and Rey Vargas — each pushed him to the limit. Figueroa is more battle-tested than any of them and has a history of digging deep to win tough battles against gritty, like-minded boxers.

Ball could have a home-field advantage on the scorecards, but the line should not be as wide as it is. Expect another close fight and potentially the third split decision of Ball's last six fights.

Prediction: Brandon Figueroa

