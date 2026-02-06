Terence Crawford Shares Hot Take With Super Fight vs Super Bowl Comparison

Terence Crawford recently made a bold claim about the sport of boxing.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his generation, Crawford sparked a cross-sport debate by claiming that the pressure of a super fight in boxing is more than playing in the Super Bowl.

Making an appearance on Ryan Clark’s "The Pivot Podcast," Crawford shared why the “sweet science” is more pressure than action on the Gridiron during Super Bowl Sunday.

"Boxing is a bigger event and more pressure than the Super Bowl," Crawford explained. "I'm not taking any credit away from the Super Bowl. That's the biggest event. When we compare the two, man, c'mon now … You have two men fighting each other. You can't call a timeout or make a substitution when you're tired. It's simple.

‘You can't switch teams. Every person from the sports world wants to be a boxer. Even soccer moms want to train in boxing. I haven't seen one sport not paying homage to boxers,” he continued. “You can't name it. You see every [person] wanting to be a football player?

Crawford also said that boxers put in more work behind the scenes than football players. A lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Crawford said that he was too small to play football and eventually took to boxing.

"They see us at a high level, but they don't see the work we did to get to that level," he said. "You see [football] players coming out of college at 18, 19, they might get on the right team and play in the Super Bowl, and they might not have done anything as a backup. You can't do that in boxing. You'll get hurt."

Crawford doesn't regret retiring

Elsewhere in the interview, Crawford said that he’s at peace with his retirement.

"I'm at peace [with retirement]," Crawford said. "I did everything that I set my sights out to do. I did it my way. I have nothing else to prove."

Terence Crawford seen posing with his belts. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“We all look up to Muhammad Ali as the most iconic boxer ever, and to see him deteriorate like he did, we don’t want to be like that,” Crawford said. “You're the greatest fighter of all time, but you can't even take care of yourself. You can't even wash your own ass. It's like, 'Damn, do I want to go through that? Is it worth it?' Nah, it’s not worth it.

Crawford also stated that he was never purely motivated by money, so no amount of money is enough for him to risk his health at 38 years old.

"Nah, there isn't a number like $80 million or $100 million for me to fight again, because now you are selling your soul. Win or lose, one thousand percent, I was going to retire after the Alvarez fight,” Crawford explained.

"Just everything that I went through in that camp. I wanted to retire after the Errol Spence Jr. fight in 2023,” he added. “I always told myself that I wanted to retire from boxing, and not have boxing retire me. There was nowhere for me to go after Canelo."

After defeating Canelo Alvarez in September, Crawford shocked the boxing world with his retirement announcement. While many boxing greats before him have retired just to make more comebacks, Crawford is looking to buck the trend and retire as one of the best fighters to ever put on gloves.

