Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Stream
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will play host to one of boxing's biggest cards of the year on Saturday night, as four world championship bouts will take place. David Benavidez will look to defend his WBC World Light Heavyweight title in the main event of the evening, after a stacked undercard.
Other world title fights on the card include Abdullah Mason taking on Sam Noakes at lightweight and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez and Fernando Martinez squaring off in a flyweight unification bout. However, one of the most anticipated fights on the card will see Brian Norman Jr. aim to defend his WBO World Welterweight title against Devin Haney.
Norman Jr. (28-0) will be aiming to make the third defense of his title at 147 pounds. The 24-year-old became a world champion in May 2024, when he scored a 10th-round knockout over Giovani Santillan.
Both of Norman Jr.'s title defenses to this point have also come by way of knockout. A third-round stoppage over Derrieck Cuevas kicked 'The Assassin's' year off with a bang in March 2025. Then, three months later, a knockout-of-the-year contender against Jin Sasaki made it 28 wins in a row for Norman Jr., as well as truly putting his name on the map.
Norman Jr.'s recent wins have truly elevated his status in boxing. Now, he finds himself going against one of the true greats of modern boxing in Devin Haney.
Haney (32-0) goes into the bout off a unanimous decision win over Jose Ramirez in May at Times Square, New York. The outing was Haney's first since his no-contest bout with Ryan Garcia, in which he was declared the loser on fight night, before the decision was overturned due to a positive drug test from 'King Ryan'.
Although Haney's outing at Times Square did not impress the masses, it was considered an important win after the tough night 'The Dream' had against Garcia. Now, Haney will look to once again remind boxing fans what he is capable of when he moves to welterweight to try and become a three-weight world champion.
Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney Date
Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney Start Time
Time: Estimated ringwalk approximately 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT
How To Watch Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney
Watch: DAZN
Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney Location
Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney Fight Card
David Benavidez (c) vs Anthony Yarde: WBC World Light Heavyweight Title
Brian Norman Jr. (c) vs Devin Haney: WBO World Welterweight Title
Jesse Rodriguez (c) vs Fernando Martinez (c): WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Flyweight Titles
Sam Noakes vs Abdullah Mason: Vacant WBO World Lightweight Title
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Samuel Nmomah: Middleweight Bout
Brian Norman Jr. vs Devin Haney Betting Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Norman Jr. -110 / Haney -110
KO/TKO/DQ: Norman Jr. +250 / Haney +850
Decision: Norman Jr. +280 / Haney +125
Total Rounds 10.5: Over -300 / Under +210
