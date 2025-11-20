Jake Paul Sends Anthony Joshua Chilling Warning With 3 Bold Threats

The initial press release that announced the December 19 fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua included quotes from both boxers that speak volumes about their mindset heading into this heavyweight bout.

"This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry... I KNOWWWW YOU GOT EM PICKED HAHAHHA," Paul wrote in typical troll fashion.

As for Joshua, he kept it professional but blunt, saying, “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future.

"I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face," he added.

Jake Paul's Honest Anthony Joshua Promise Turns Heads

Just about everybody in the boxing world believes that Jake Paul will be separated from consciousness within the first round of his fight against Joshua. Not only is Paul the much less experienced and credentialed fighter, but Joshua is significantly bigger and has knocked out many men with more skill and size than Paul.

But Paul wouldn't have made it this far in boxing (and life, in general) without being a little bit delusional. And he surely would not have taken this bout if he believed there was no chance he could defeat Joshua.

And Paul made this apparent with a comment he made in a November 18 YouTube video that focused on his upcoming fight against the Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champion.

"Make no mistake: This is the biggest fight of my career. I'm walking into the lion's den, I'm doing something that nobody has ever done before," Paul said.

"I, Jake Joseph Paul, will knock out, defeat, and embarrass Anthony Joshua," he added.

The fact that Paul said he would "knock out, defeat, and embarrass" Joshua is something fans will surely keep in mind in the lead-up and in the aftermath of their fight.

