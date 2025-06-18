Dana White Reveals The Name Of TKO Group's New Boxing Promotion
TKO Group Holdings, Inc now has an official name for its new boxing venture, and it fulfills a life-long dream and ambition for UFC President Dana White.
White confirmed with Sports Business Journal that the promotion will officially be known as Zuffa Boxing. The venture was loosely called "TKO Boxing" prior to the official announcement of the property.
The announcement comes after an "X" accound for Zuffa Boxing started promoting the megafight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on their page. That bout now looks to be the first event under the new official banner. The unveiling of Zuffa Boxing also comes after White announced that Canelo-Crawford will be held at Allegiant Stadium on September 13th.
This is a life-long dream for the UFC president, who initially wanted to enter the boxing business. White began boxing at 17 years old, and even started his own boxing gym in Boston with former Golden Glove champion Peter Welch.
White has entertained the idea of Zuffa Boxing for several years, even filing for the trademark as far back as 2017. This latest filing happened on May 14th. Zuffa is the name of the company that the Fertitta brothers and White used to buy the UFC back in 2001.
Back in March, White and Turki Al-Sheikh announced that they would join forces in the boxing business, with the UFC president handling promotion for Canelo vs Crawford. Now that dream has turned to a reality for White, who will now be working on two of the biggest promotion across combat sports.
The Latest Boxing News
Carl Froch Makes Unconventional Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Derrick James Pinpoints Mental Edge That Could Help Terence Crawford Beat Canelo Alvarez
Shane Mosley Reveals What Could Lead To Terence Crawford's Downfall vs Canelo Alvarez
'Sugar' Shane Mosley Gives Manny Pacquiao Blunt Advice About Boxing At 46