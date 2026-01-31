Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro Odds and Prediction

The WBC featherweight title will be on the line at Ring VI one month after Stephen Fulton lost it on the scales. Interim champion Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) returns to compete for his first world title against veteran Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs).

Carrington, 28, enters his first world title fight six months after defeating Mateus Heita in New York to win the WBC interim title. He was initially scheduled to defend that belt against Castro, but the WBC upgraded the bout to a full title fight following Fulton's egregious weight miss.

Castro, 31, will end a 15-month layoff once he returns to the ring, having not fought since losing to Fulton in a 10-round back-and-forth battle in September 2024. Although easily the most experienced fighter Carrington will have faced, Castro is just 3-3 in his last six fights, having also lost to Brandon Figueroa and Luis Nery.

Bruce Carrington | IMAGO/Newscom World

The matchup favors Carrington on paper, who the WBC seems to want as its next featherweight champion to replace Fulton. However, it is not as simple of a set-up as many might believe.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro moneyline odds

Bruce Carrington: -1000

Carlos Castro: +510

Over rounds:

Under rounds:

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro method of victory

Bruce Carrington by decision: -114

Bruce Carrington by KO/TKO: +140

Carlos Castro by decision: +1300

Carlos Castro by KO/TKO: +750

Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro prediction

Bruce Carrington is being positioned to collect a big win and leave Madison Square Garden with a world title on Saturday night. He has looked better with each step up in competition, and Castro has lost each of his three fights against elite opponents.

However, Carrington could lose this fight if he is not careful. 'Shu Shu' is a fun fighter once he gets in rhythm, but he still leaves a lot of defensive openings behind a guard that can get predictable at times.

Castro is not the cleanest boxer, but he has underrated power in his lanky frame. The Mexican surprised Fulton with a knockdown, his third in his last four fights, during their 10-round battle in his last outing.

But even on his worst night, Carrington should still win this fight. Better footwork would help him against a wild fighter like Castro, but Carrington's jab, speed and power will all be significantly better in the ring.

Castro's porous defense has been his undoing in his three losses, during which he absorbed two knockdowns, including a TKO loss. His chin is as advertised, but he trusts it too much to have success at the highest level, and Carrington is a snowball rolling downhill once he kicks into second gear.

MORE: Watch Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz Live On DAZN

Carrington attacking Castro's body, which he did at nauseam in his win over Heita, could feasibly be his best path to a stoppage victory. Figueroa put him down with a left hook to the body — a Carringto special — with Fulton also having success down low, even at a premium. Castro only absorbed 38 body shots against Fulton, but he did not react well to any of them.

Prediction: Bruce Carrington by KO/TKO (+140)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Latest Boxing News

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Start Time, Undercard, How to Watch & Live Stream

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Odds and Prediction

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz Odds and Prediction

Boxing Tonight (1/31/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight