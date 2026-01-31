Boxing Tonight (1/31/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived, and along with it, one of the biggest fight nights of the year.

Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will square off at Madison Square Garden with Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title on the line. Lopez last fought in May of 2025, defeating Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision in Times Square, NY.

Stevenson, meanwhile, last faced off in July of 2025 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York. There, he defeated William Zepeda by unanimous decision to retain is WBC lightweight title.

Other fights to highlight the night are Keyshawn Davis facing Jamaine Ortiz on the undercard of Lopez vs Stevenson, and Xander Zayas taking on Abass Baraou with Zayas' WBO junior middleweight title and Baraou's WBA junior middleweight title on the line.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Jacob Bank vs William Scull

Jacob Bank vs William Scull (12 rounds, super middleweight)

Dina Thorslund vs Almudena Alvarez (10 rounds, featherweight)

Carlos Castillo Rodriguez vs Gianmarco Cardillo (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Oliver Zaren vs Mikalai Vesialou (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Melissa Mortensen vs Tori-Ellis Willetts (8 rounds, women's junior featherweight)

Maher Khatib vs Pasquale Barile (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Constantino Nanga vs Alpay Yaman (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Sydbank Arena in Kolding, Denmark

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Josh Kelly

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Josh Kelly (12 rounds for Murtazaliev's IBF junior middleweight title)

Elif Nur Turhan vs Taylah Gentzen (10 rounds for Turhan's IBF women's lightweight title

Josh Padley vs Jaouad Belmehdi (12 rounds, junior lightweight)

Josh Blenkiron vs Robbie Colman (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Bradley Casey vs Lee Roberts (4 rounuds, cruiserweight)

Leo Atang vs Amine Boucetta (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, United Kingdom

Francesca Hennessy vs Ellie Bouttell

Francesca Hennessy vs Ellie Bouttell (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Joel Kodua vs Joe Garside (10 rounds, welterweight)

Gradus Kraus vs Boris Crighton (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Ergal Elezaj vs Will Howe (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Hassan Azim vs Sean Murray (6 rounds, middleweight)

Archie Sharp vs Angelo Dragone (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Derrick Osadolor vs Ben Vickers (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Saqib Mehmood vs Engel Homez (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN, BBC Two

Location: Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom

Xander Zayas vs Abass Baraou

Xander Zayas vs Abass Baraou (12 rounds for Zayas' WBO junior middleweight title and Baraou's WBA junior middleweight title)

Rohan Polanco vs Christian Gomez (10 rounds, welterweight)

Euri Cedeno vs Etoundi Michel William (10 rounds, middleweight)

Giovani Santillan vs Courtney Pennington (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs Conner Russell Goade (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Yadriel Caban Gerena vs Jeremis Hernandez-Torres (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs Diuhl Olguin (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 10 p.m. EST)

Watch: Top Rank Classics on Roku, Tubi, Vizio and Pluto (US), Facebook (UK)

Location: Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Teofimo Lopez Jr vs Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez Jr vs. Shakur Stevenson (12 rounds for Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title)

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Carlos Adames vs TBD

Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro (12 rounds for the vacant WBC featherweight title)

Jarrell Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Kevin Castillo (6 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 6 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 10:45 p.m. EST)

Watch: Live on DAZN

Location: Madison Square Gardin in New York, New York

