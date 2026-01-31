Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Start Time, Undercard, How to Watch & Live Stream
On January 31, 2026, Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) of New York will take on New Jersey's Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) at Madison Square Garden. The event has been coined 'The Ring VI', and is being promoted by Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing, in association with The Ring Magazine.
Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title will be on the line when the pair meet, as Stevenson is competing at 140 lbs for the first time in his career.
'The Takeover' Lopez goes into the bout seeking his fourth defense of the WBO belt, having defeated Josh Taylor in 2023 to claim the strap. Lopez's last outing came in May 2025, when he had an impressive victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. in Times Square, New York.
A victory for Stevenson would make him a four-division world champion at the age of 28. A win over William Zepeda in July 2025 would be Stevenson's third WBC World Lightweight title defense, as he now ascends to the 140-pound division.
Stevenson officially weighed in at 138.6 lbs for his divisional debut. As for Lopez, he came in at 139.6 pounds as he is aiming to defend his title.
Despite Lopez entering the fight as the reigning champion, bookmakers are currently seeing 'The Takeover' as a significant underdog ahead of the bout between the two stars.
Stevenson's close friend Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is also featured on the card as he makes his debut in the super lightweight division, having previously been champion at the 135-pound weight class. He takes on former Lopez opponent Jamaine Ortiz in a 12-round bout.
The event was originally scheduled to feature a WBC world middleweight title bout between Carlos Adames and Austin Williams. However, the champion Adames has now withdrawn from the bout due to illness.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson tale of the tape
Teofimo Lopez
Shakur Stevenson
Age
28
28
Height
5'9"
5'8"
Reach
68.5"
68"
Record
21-1
24-0
KOs
13
11
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson date
Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
Lopez vs Stevenson will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson time
Time: 6 p.m. EST (estimated ringwalk approximately 10:45 p.m. EST)
How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson
Watch: DAZN, DAZN Ultimate
PPV: $69.99 / £24.99 for non-DAZN Ultimate subscribers
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson location
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, US.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson card
- Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO World Super Lightweight title
- Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz - Super lightweight bout
- Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro - Vacant WBC World Featherweight title
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs Kevin Castillo - Welterweight bout
- Jarell Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh - Heavyweight bout
