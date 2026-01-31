Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson: Start Time, Undercard, How to Watch & Live Stream

On January 31, 2026, Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) of New York will take on New Jersey's Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) at Madison Square Garden. The event has been coined 'The Ring VI', and is being promoted by Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing, in association with The Ring Magazine.

Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title will be on the line when the pair meet, as Stevenson is competing at 140 lbs for the first time in his career.

'The Takeover' Lopez goes into the bout seeking his fourth defense of the WBO belt, having defeated Josh Taylor in 2023 to claim the strap. Lopez's last outing came in May 2025, when he had an impressive victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. in Times Square, New York.

A victory for Stevenson would make him a four-division world champion at the age of 28. A win over William Zepeda in July 2025 would be Stevenson's third WBC World Lightweight title defense, as he now ascends to the 140-pound division.

Stevenson officially weighed in at 138.6 lbs for his divisional debut. As for Lopez, he came in at 139.6 pounds as he is aiming to defend his title.

Despite Lopez entering the fight as the reigning champion, bookmakers are currently seeing 'The Takeover' as a significant underdog ahead of the bout between the two stars.

Stevenson's close friend Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is also featured on the card as he makes his debut in the super lightweight division, having previously been champion at the 135-pound weight class. He takes on former Lopez opponent Jamaine Ortiz in a 12-round bout.

The event was originally scheduled to feature a WBC world middleweight title bout between Carlos Adames and Austin Williams. However, the champion Adames has now withdrawn from the bout due to illness.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson tale of the tape

Teofimo Lopez Shakur Stevenson Age 28 28 Height 5'9" 5'8" Reach 68.5" 68" Record 21-1 24-0 KOs 13 11

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson date

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Lopez vs Stevenson will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson time

Time: 6 p.m. EST (estimated ringwalk approximately 10:45 p.m. EST)

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson

Watch: DAZN, DAZN Ultimate

PPV: $69.99 / £24.99 for non-DAZN Ultimate subscribers

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson location

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, US.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson card

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO World Super Lightweight title

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz - Super lightweight bout

Bruce Carrington vs Carlos Castro - Vacant WBC World Featherweight title

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Kevin Castillo - Welterweight bout

Jarell Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh - Heavyweight bout

