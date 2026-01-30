Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Odds and Prediction

Two of the biggest stars in boxing go head-to-head in the Ring VI main event when Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) puts the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles on the line against Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs).

Lopez, 28, will attempt his fourth defense of the unified 140-pound titles since upsetting Josh Taylor to claim them in 2023. The two-division champion has not fought since May 2025, when he defeated Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision.

Stevenson, 28, is moving up as the WBC lightweight titleholder to attempt to become a four-division champion. The undefeated southpaw is coming off a thrilling victory over William Zepeda in July 2025, the third defense of his 135-pound belt.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson moneyline odds

Teofimo Lopez: +240

Shakur Stevenson: -290

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson method of victory

Teofimo Lopez by decision: +420

Teofimo Lopez by KO/TKO: +600

Shakur Stevenson by decision: -210

Shakur Stevenson by KO/TKO: +800

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson prediction

Stevenson is moving up in weight, but the five pounds are unlikely to make much of an impact. Both fighters are listed at 5-foot-8, but Stevenson appeared to be the taller man during each of their fight-week face-offs.

The style matchup also favors Stevenson on paper, who is coming off a win over William Zepeda, whose aggression and pace emulate Lopez's game. Zepeda had success in pressuring Stevenson against the ropes and hurt the champion, but he still landed just 27.8 percent of his punches, per Compubox.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson opened up more in that fight with Zepeda, but he has since acknowledged that he would not be fighting with that style many more times in his career. Expect a more traditional, defensive-minded Stevenson in the ring against Lopez.

Stevenson will also be the first southpaw Lopez has fought since his crowning victory over Josh Taylor in 2023. While Lopez looked sensational in that fight, Taylor has never been known for his defensive prowess, and he was certainly on the tail end of his career at that point. Taylor has lost two more fights in the two years since facing Lopez and announced his retirement in July 2025.

Lopez will need the same volume he used to overwhelm Taylor to break down Stevenson. While possible, that approach has yet to work against Stevenson.

Lopez has a chance if he can pressure Stevenson and catch him against the ropes as Zepeda did, but a disciplined Stevenson will be a difficult puzzle for him to solve. It is not an exciting prediction, but expect Stevenson to frustrate Lopez and earn another decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

Prediction: Shakur Stevenson by decision

