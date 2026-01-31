Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz Odds and Prediction
After a year away from the ring, Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) returns to make his super lightweight debut against former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (20-2, 10 KOs).
Davis, 26, has dealt with a host of issues in the last year, which included losing the WBO lightweight title on the scales after missing weight for his first title defense. Davis weighed in four pounds over the limit for his scheduled defense against Edwin de los Santos, making his last appearance his title-clinching fourth-round knockout of Denis Berinchyk in February 2025.
Ortiz, 29, enters the matchup on a three-fight win streak since his unsuccessful title challenge against WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, who competes in the main event. Ortiz, whose only other loss came against Vasiliy Lomachenko, has won two of his last three fights by stoppage, including a third-round TKO of Ambiorix Bautista in August 2025.
Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz moneyline odds
Keyshawn Davis: -550
Jamaine Ortiz: +420
Over 11.5 rounds: -138
Under 11.5 rounds: +106
Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz method of victory
Keyshawn Davis by decision: +115
Keyshawn Davis by KO/TKO: +130
Jamaine Ortiz by decision: +750
Jamaine Ortiz by KO/TKO: +750
Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz prediction
There are a lot of unknowns with Davis entering this fight, as he makes his 140-pound debut after a disastrous end to 2025. The former lightweight champion does not return in a title fight, but he is given an opportunity to shine against a well-known fighter in a new division.
Throughout his career, Ortiz has been the gatekeeper to the elite. His awkward style has only been solved by two fighters, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, neither of whom was able to put him away before the final bell.
While Ortiz's awkward, lunging style is typically a concern for his opponents, it aligns with the recent progression in Davis' career. Davis is coming off back-to-back wins over unorthodox fighters in Denis Berinchyk and Gustavo Lemos, who landed a combined 37 punches on him in four total rounds.
Ortiz is a step up from Berinchyk and Lemos, but the blitz-heavy attack is not one that seems to work against Davis. Nearly all of Ortiz's attacks either come from lunges or counters, which have never been successful against the fast and powerful Davis. Without a potent jab, Ortiz will not be fast or technical enough to keep up.
Davis should be one step ahead of Ortiz, but his 10th career knockout is not likely to come on Saturday. Ortiz is a difficult fighter to pin down and has yet to be knocked down in his career. Neither Lomachenko nor Lopez came close to stopping Ortiz, making it unlikely that Davis will.
Davis is in a good position to shine in his new division, but he will need the judges to give him the victory.
Prediction: Keyshawn Davis by decision
