Caleb Plant Blasts Edgar Berlanga For Latest Opponent Choice
Edgar Berlanga's next opponent is set, and many are less than enthused.
Berlanga is set to fight Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on the undercard of Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Patrice Volny on March 15 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs), 35, didn't fight from May 1, 2014, to March 8, 2024, and made his return against a 5-23 Jose Saint-Hilaire Gil. He won by second-round knockout against Gil and defeated Edward Ulloa Diaz in his other return bout since his nearly 10-year layoff.
Among the people who had a lot to say was former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. He made a pair of posts on X toward Berlanga about his choice of opponent for his return bout. Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) lost by unanimous decision to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in his last bout on Sept. 14.
Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) also fought Canelo on Nov. 6, 2021, for the undisputed super middleweight title but lost by 11th-round stoppage.
Berlanga's manager, Keith Connolly, explained his reasoning for his fighter taking the fight against Gonzalez-Ortiz to ESPN's Mike Coppinger and Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael, citing that there's potentially a big fight ahead later this summer. Berlanga is also entering the final fight of his deal with Matchroom Boxing
"Without getting into too much detail, Edgar could have done a main event in March," Connolly told Rafael. "Instead, we did a smaller co-main deal because this deal is going to create an opportunity to do a much bigger fight this summer."
Plant could very well be the fight that Berlanga and his team are eyeing, as they're two of the bigger names at super middleweight. Still, even with his next fight being viewed as a mismatch, Berlanga needs to take care of business against Gonzalez-Ortiz and avoid being upset when bigger fights lie ahead.
