Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace Rematch A Done Deal With Date And Location Set
Jaime Munguia will get his chance at revenge in his next bout.
ESPN's Mike Coppinger first reported today that Munguia and Bruno Surace have agreed to a rematch which will take place on May 3 in Saudi Arabia, with the fight being part of a Riyadh Season card headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Minutes later, Ring Magazine confirmed the news in their own post, proclaiming the fight was a done deal.
In their first meeting, Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) landed one of the biggest upsets in recent memory with a sixth round knockout of Munguia on Dec. 14. Surace's knockout win over Munguia was voted the Upset of the Year by ESPN and The Ring.
The bout was seemingly a stay busy bout for Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico, after he landed an impressive 10th round stoppage of the previously undefeated Erik Bazinyan on Sept. 20.
MORE: KSI Reveals Four UFC Legends Declined Boxing Fight Before Dillon Danis Deal
Munguia dropped Surace for the first time in his carer in the second round and was in control. Then late in the sixth round, Surace, who had yet to fight outside of his native France, landed a huge right hand that floored Munguia and he was unable to beat the count.
Munguia has lost two of his last three bouts with his other defeat coming against Canelo Alvarez on May 4.
The Latest Boxing News
Top Rank And ESPN Are Parting Ways After 8 Years
Frank Warren Teases 'Serious Announcements' Coming From Tyson Fury After Retirement
Canelo Alvarez Joins Forces With Former Foe Before Next Boxing Match