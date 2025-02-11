Boxing

Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace Rematch A Done Deal With Date And Location Set

Bruno Surace knocked out Jaime Munguia in the sixth round of their first bout in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

Nathaniel Marrero

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jaime Munguia will get his chance at revenge in his next bout.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger first reported today that Munguia and Bruno Surace have agreed to a rematch which will take place on May 3 in Saudi Arabia, with the fight being part of a Riyadh Season card headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Minutes later, Ring Magazine confirmed the news in their own post, proclaiming the fight was a done deal.

In their first meeting, Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) landed one of the biggest upsets in recent memory with a sixth round knockout of Munguia on Dec. 14. Surace's knockout win over Munguia was voted the Upset of the Year by ESPN and The Ring.

The bout was seemingly a stay busy bout for Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico, after he landed an impressive 10th round stoppage of the previously undefeated Erik Bazinyan on Sept. 20.

Munguia dropped Surace for the first time in his carer in the second round and was in control. Then late in the sixth round, Surace, who had yet to fight outside of his native France, landed a huge right hand that floored Munguia and he was unable to beat the count.

Munguia has lost two of his last three bouts with his other defeat coming against Canelo Alvarez on May 4.

Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero