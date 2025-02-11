Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Were Reportedly Not Drug Tested Before Massive Netflix Fight
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul squared off in a boxing showdown in November 2024, with the legitimacy of the contest being downplayed by many purists.
Tyson was 58 at the time of the contest, with Paul being the much younger fighter at 27. The massive age gap and physical health certainly played its part throughout the contest.
Tyson didn't look anywhere near his formidable best as Paul coasted to an easy decision win. Tyson's record moved to 50-7-0 as a result of the defeat. Paul, meanwhile, improved to 11-1-0.
The clash took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Now, a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has revealed to The Mirror that neither fighter was drug tested before the fight.
There was no drug test on either one. Combative Sports sends of for a randomisation, neither one was chosen for a drug test.- TDLR statement
The outing marked Mike Tyson's first professional fight since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride. While Tyson took on Roy Jones Jr in 2020, it was only an exhibition fight.
Since the fight, 'Iron' Mike has suggested that he won't put his body through the rigor of a boxing match again. He told Fox Nation:
I had a bloody ulcer, like three inches. Kept bleeding and bleeding. And I had to have, what, 10 blood transfusions. Each time I do this, I was like the same doing Roy Jones as doing this one. My wife sees me screaming because my body is in so much pain. And I come home, I'm like, ah, ah. I promise I wouldn't do this to myself.
He also revealed to the New York Post in late January that hhe was still recovering from the bout.
I feel pretty good. I don't know if I'm 100 percent recovered, but I feel good.- Mike Tyson
