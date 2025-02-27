Can Janibek Avoid the Gennady Golovkin Trap?
As the Unified Middleweight Champion, Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) is set to defend his title against Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) in his native Kazakhstan.
But while this homecoming fight is significant, Janibek has his sights set on a multi-division career that will avoid the pitfalls of other great Kazakhstani fighters like Gennady Golovkin or Vassily Jirov.
At 31, the Kazakh fighter is determined to avoid the career arc of Golovkin, who didn't get major fights until his 30s. For years, Golovkin was a cult favorite and was avoided by big-name opponents until he finally secured a marquee bout at 33 against David Lemieux.
Janibek, however, is moving aggressively to change his own trajectory. After his upcoming title defense, he insists he will fight only champions.
"Golovkin's Kazakh Style influenced me, but I have my own Kazakh Style and want to leave my own legacy," Janibek told KO on SI, perhaps nodding to his predecessor's career frustrations.
Like GGG before him, Janibek has been vocal in calling out top names. A potential fight with Chris Eubank Jr. in late 2023 failed to materialize, further highlighting Janibek's struggle to land marquee matchups.
MORE: Jake Paul Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Calling Him A "Bum" And Predicting Fight Outcome
He recently challenged David Benavidez to a match on social media despite the apparent weight difference. However, Benavidez was recently in attendance at the "Last Crescendo" card in Riyadh, suggesting his next bout may be there.
That "Last Crescendo" card also saw Carlos Adames and Hamzah Sheeraz battle for the WBC Middleweight title, with Sheeraz emerging victorious. Sheeraz at least says he is open to a Janibek bout.
In his interview with KO on SI, Janibek reiterated his goal of becoming a three-division champion. Before signing off, he made sure to name one more target who he has been calling out for over a year:
"I want to fight only champions—I would love to fight Canelo Alvarez for his four belts."
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Claimed David Benavidez Had Accomplished 'Nothing' Amid Fight Refusal
If that fight ever materializes, history may feel like repeating itself. In September 2022, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez defended his four belts against a Kazakhstani fighter—only that time, it was Gennady Golovkin, who was already 40 years old.
Janibek is determined not to wait that long for his own big opportunities in the sport.
The Latest Boxing News
Janibek's Rise and GGG’s Return: A New Era for Kazakh Boxing?
Exclusive: Vergil Ortiz Jr. Breaks Down The Madrimov Fight [Video]
Janibek Continues To Eye Benavidez, Breaks Down His Last Performance