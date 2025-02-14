Janibek's Rise and GGG’s Return: A New Era for Kazakh Boxing?
He's undefeated, and he's going home.
Unified Middleweight Champion and boxing sensation Janibek Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) is set to defend against Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) in his native Kazakhstan. The fight is scheduled for April 5th in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
"We are very proud to work with Janibek and other Kazakh boxers who have had to go abroad to advance their careers to give them a chance to return home," said Promoter Scott Murray of Nomad Promotions in an exclusive interview.
For many, "Janibek", as he is known, is the heir apparent to Gennady Golovkin or "GGG", who was once arguably not only the face of Kazakhstan's sizable influence in boxing but also the sport itself.
Golovkin himself may even be looking to come out of retirement for the chance to end his career in his native country.
"We would love to promote him in Kazakhstan, he is a national hero here," said Scott about Golovkin.
Golovkin was a true nomad as a pugilist with fights across the globe from Panama to Monaco. However, he only fought once in Kazakhstan as a professional. A third-round knockout in 2010 of Nilson Julio Tapia in Astana.
Golovkin last fought in September 2022 when he was defeated by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a 168 lbs world championship contest.
For now, though, the attention is on Janibek who is already training for this fight. The fact that he can count eleven knockouts in just 16 fights says he has plenty of "Kazakh Thunder" of his own. Like GGG, he has made the middleweight division home.
"Kazakh Style' is finally coming home," said Alimkhanuly in a media statement regarding the fight. "April 5 will be a memorable night as I defend my WBO and IBF world titles against a top opponent. Many fighters turned down this opportunity, so I credit Anauel for accepting the challenge. My goal is to become the undisputed champion and Anauel in my way. The fans in Kazakhstan and everyone watching worldwide will see something special."
Nomad Promotions, a new outfit that seeks to take "Kazakh boxing to new heights," plans multiple fights in Kazakhstan this year.
