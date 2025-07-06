Canelo Alvarez’s Business Partner Accused Of Money Laundering For Mexican Cartel
Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as the face of boxing and is arguably one of the most popular athletes on the planet.
He is a 17-time world champion across four weight divisions and is also a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. And the Mexican will put that status on the line against Terence Crawford on September 13.
Apart from his ventures inside the ring, Canelo has also been just as successful outside of it. His empire includes a boxing promotion, gas stations, a cocktail company, clothing line, and more. He also runs a chain of convenience stores known as Upper by Canelo Energy.
According to a report by Reforma, an associate of Canelo named Eric Daniel Zamora Delgadillo, has been accused of using the convenience store chain and his company, Ecocarburante, for illegal activities, including the distribution of stolen fuel and laundering money for the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel.
Delgadillo has a checkered past, and before his involvement with Canelo Energy, he served as a president of a company called Agricola Boreal. The company is blacklisted by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OAFC) for alleged drug trafficking and financial laundering.
Apart from that, Delgadillo is also the representative of another Mexican company called Impulsora de Productos Sustenables, which has been linked with fuel theft. Delgadillo is reportedly an associate of Jose Isabel Muruguia Santiago, brother of former mayor of the Teuchitlan municipality, Jose Asencion Muruguia. Muruguia has often attended Canelo Alvarez's fights in the United States.
Canelo is yet to make any public comment regarding his reported association with Delgadillo. The news comes just days after another Mexican boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, was arrested and is due to be deported for connections to cartels.
