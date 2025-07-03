Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested By ICE Just Days After Jake Paul Loss
Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE agents and is currently being processed for "expedited removal" from the country. The arrest occurred in Studio City, California on July 2.
Chavez Jr, who lost to Jake Paul this past weekend by unanimous decision, has an active warrant for his arrest in Mexico for his alleged involvement with cartels and organized crime, including the trafficking of firearms, ammunition and explosives. In a press release posted on the Department of Homeland Security website on July 3, it stated:
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained prominent Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and is processing him for expedited removal from the United States. Chavez is a Mexican citizen who has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.- DHS.gov
The press release continued, noting that he is believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.
The DHS also notes that he entered the country legally on a B2 tourist visa in August of 2023, which was valid until February 2025. Following the expiration of the visa, the 39-year-old filed for Lawful Permanent Resident status based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen who DHS notes "is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman."
Chavez Jr took on Jake Paul on June 28, losing by unanimous decision with the three judges scoring the bout 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92. He is a former WBC middleweight champion (2011-2012) and is the son of three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez.
