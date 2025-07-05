Mayweather Made Clear Pick On Who's More Skilled Between Gervonta Davis And Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson have been atop the lightweight ladder for a while. And fans have been itching to see the duo face off for a long time.
Davis is known for his devastating knockout prowess. The WBA lightweight champion is 30-0-1 with 28 KO wins so far in his career. Stevenson, meanwhile, is the WBC title holder at the 135 lbs division. He has 23 wins with 11 by KO.
Stevenson is a defensive mastermind who focuses on hitting his opponents but not getting hit. His style is similar to Mayweather and some even think Stevenson is better than 'Money' in his defensive work.
Floyd Mayweather once gave his verdict who the better fighter was between the pair, claiming Davis is the hardest hitter at lightweight, but that Stevenson is the more skilled of thw two. Speaking on Come And Talk 2 Me podcast last year, he said:
The biggest puncher at 135 will probably be Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. But the more skillful fighter at 135 will be hands down Shakur Stevenson.- Floyd Mayweather
When asked whether Stevenson has enough power, he said:
Well, it's really all about skills. Pernell Whitaker wasn't a huge puncher, but he was, I mean, very exciting, very tough, and he fought everybody. Shakur is trying to do the same thing. He wants to fight the best they got out there. I believe his contract is coming to an end. So, hopefully, we can come together and I can take him to the next level.
Shakur Stevenson is set to return to action on July 12 when he'll take on William Zepeda (33-0-0, 27 KOs) in an exciting clash that will tell how Stevenson performs against a knockout artist like Zepeda.
Floyd Mayweather went 50-0-0 in the sport by mastering the basics of hitting and not getting hit. So far, Stevenson has shown that he's cut from the same cloth.
Gervonta Davis, meanwhile, is set for a rematch against Lamont Roach next on August 16. If both 'Tank' and Stevenson win their next fights, a potential future showdown could be in the cards.
