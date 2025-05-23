Canelo Alvarez Drops Major News On Terence Crawford Fight Location
Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to take on Terence Crawford on September 13. Initially, the fight was announced for September 12 with the venue being Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, Turki Alalshikh later postponed it by a day with a venue is yet to be announced. Rumors are percolating regarding the potential location, with some assuming the fight could shift to Saudi Arabia.
Alvarez, however, has dropped a major hint on the location in a recent interview, and has seemingly confirmed where the fight will take place. When asked whether the fight would still take place in Las Vegas, Alvarez said:
We're still working on it.
He added:
We're going to do our best for the fight because it's going to be a big one and people need to enjoy it. Las Vegas. Of course, there's no better weekend than Mexican Independence Day weekend.
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has historically hosted the biggest fights in the United States. Alvarez, though, didn't confirm a particular venue for the fight. However, judging by the Mexican's words at the MiChante Foundation Golf tournament, Las Vegas appears to be the city Canelo wants the fight to happen in.
Canelo Alvarez is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, becoming so for the second time with his win against William Scull on May 3. Terence Crawford, meanwhile, is moving up two weight divisions to challenge Canelo's throne. Crawford's last fight was at 154 lbs against Israil Madrimov.
