Canelo Alvarez’s Ex-Rival Shoots His Shot At Terence Crawford

One of Canelo Alvarez's most recent victims is trying to stake his claim to fight Terence Crawford.

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025.
Now that the iconic superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford (which Crawford won via unanimous decision, taking Canelo's undisputed super middleweight titles) took place over a month ago, the boxing community is no longer riding the collective high that came from witnessing that generational performance from Crawford.

While there has been a lot of speculation about where each guy will go next in their career, along with who they might decide to fight next if they don't elect retirement, it's clear that both Canelo and Crawford are going to take some time away from the ring.

Therefore, these next few months could prove crucial when it comes to a fighter staking his claim for fighting either Canelo or Crawford when one of these two juggernauts makes their return. What's for sure is that both guys will have no shortage of people who want to face them, if only because the money that can be made when fighting a guy of Canelo's or Crawford's caliber.

Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (black/red trunks) box on September 13, 2025
Jermell Charlo States Case to Fight Terence Crawford Next

The only man who has fought both Canelo and Crawford in his professional boxing career is British legend Amir Khan, who lost to Canelo in May 2016 and came up short against Crawford in April 2019.

However, former light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (who lost to Canelo back in May 2023, which was his most recent fight) is trying to be the second person to face both fighters, which he conveyed in a recent interview.

"If they gave me an offer for Crawford — and me and Crawford, I talked to him once time, and it would be an honor to get in the ring with him. Just because of what he's done [to become] undisputed, he completed something that I didn't complete — so being in the ring against Crawford would be amazing," Charlo said, per an X post from Ring Magazine.

"I'd give him the best fight of today's era. I don't think that there's no other fight out there in the boxing world for Crawford to make right now. The best fight, really, would be me," he added. "The best fight for Crawford is me. I really don't see nobody else."

Given that Charlo's loss to Canelo was arguably the most boring fight of Canelo's career (and that Charlo hasn't fought since), it doesn't seem likely that he would be next for Crawford.

But crazier things have happened in the sweet science.

Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.