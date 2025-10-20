Canelo Alvarez’s Ex-Rival Shoots His Shot At Terence Crawford
Now that the iconic superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford (which Crawford won via unanimous decision, taking Canelo's undisputed super middleweight titles) took place over a month ago, the boxing community is no longer riding the collective high that came from witnessing that generational performance from Crawford.
While there has been a lot of speculation about where each guy will go next in their career, along with who they might decide to fight next if they don't elect retirement, it's clear that both Canelo and Crawford are going to take some time away from the ring.
Therefore, these next few months could prove crucial when it comes to a fighter staking his claim for fighting either Canelo or Crawford when one of these two juggernauts makes their return. What's for sure is that both guys will have no shortage of people who want to face them, if only because the money that can be made when fighting a guy of Canelo's or Crawford's caliber.
Jermell Charlo States Case to Fight Terence Crawford Next
The only man who has fought both Canelo and Crawford in his professional boxing career is British legend Amir Khan, who lost to Canelo in May 2016 and came up short against Crawford in April 2019.
However, former light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (who lost to Canelo back in May 2023, which was his most recent fight) is trying to be the second person to face both fighters, which he conveyed in a recent interview.
"If they gave me an offer for Crawford — and me and Crawford, I talked to him once time, and it would be an honor to get in the ring with him. Just because of what he's done [to become] undisputed, he completed something that I didn't complete — so being in the ring against Crawford would be amazing," Charlo said, per an X post from Ring Magazine.
"I'd give him the best fight of today's era. I don't think that there's no other fight out there in the boxing world for Crawford to make right now. The best fight, really, would be me," he added. "The best fight for Crawford is me. I really don't see nobody else."
Given that Charlo's loss to Canelo was arguably the most boring fight of Canelo's career (and that Charlo hasn't fought since), it doesn't seem likely that he would be next for Crawford.
But crazier things have happened in the sweet science.
The Latest Boxing News
Robert Garcia Explains Main Problem He Has With Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Exhibition Bout
Max Kellerman Calls Out Moses Itauma For Saying Something Mike Tyson Never Would Have
Ex-UFC Champ Shares Wild Story How Floyd Mayweather Tried Stealing His Girlfriend
Kell Brook Boxing Return Confirmed For Ricky Hatton Tribute Event With Date And Opponent Announced