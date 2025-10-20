Robert Garcia Explains Main Problem He Has With Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Exhibition Bout
The boxing world was surprised when it was officially announced that Gervonta Davis' next fight would be against 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul. Despite being held to a draw in his lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach, 'Tank' has gone down an unorthodox route.
It will be size against experience when Paul challenges Davis in Atlantic City on November 14th, as the internet star last competed at cruiserweight.
Although the meeting between the two will not affect either man's professional boxing record, it has been confirmed that a winner will be announced at the end of the exhibition.
However, according to one legendary boxing coach, 'Tank' has not earned the right to take exhibition bouts like those in the past have.
Robert Garcia Feels Gervonta Davis Has Not Earned The Right To Compete In Exhibition Boxing Matches
Although many were surprised at the announcement of Davis vs Paul, exhibition boxing is not a new trend. Two fighters who are considered to be the greatest of all time — Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather — both have several exhibition boxing matches under their belt.
Ali had several non-professional bouts during his career. The most notable exhibition bout he competed in was against Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976. As for Mayweather, he has faced several athletes in exhibition bouts, including Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul.
However, according to legendary boxing coach Robert Garcia, Ali and Mayweather earned their non-professional bouts, while 'Tank' has not.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Garcia feels as if Davis has left more to be desired in his professional career.
"Everybody has done it. Mayweather has done it, Ali has done it. The only thing in my personal opinion is that they all did when they had accomplished so much... I think Tank never gave us the fights we really wanted."- Robert Garcia
Garcia added, "He never really challenged himself. He didn't give Roach that rematch, which he should have. Mayweather did it when he had a hard time with Maidana and Castillo, right away. He did the rematches to prove everybody wrong."
Although Garcia was critical of Davis not accepting a rematch with Roach, he said he 'would do the same' if he were offered large sums of money for an exhibition bout.
Garcia finished by saying, "The only thing that matters is that he's going to be able to take care of his family, and himself, for the rest of his life."
