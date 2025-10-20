Kell Brook Boxing Return Confirmed For Ricky Hatton Tribute Event With Date And Opponent Announced
'Special K' Kell Brook retired in 2022, with a professional record of 40-3. With his last outing coming against fellow countryman Amir Khan, Brook was able to bow out on a high note as he won his last professional bout via TKO.
Despite having three losses on his record, Brook has only lost to the elite fighters of his generation. In 2016, Brook would be handed his first career defeat by Gennady Golovkin in a middleweight unified title bout.
The following year, Errol Spence Jr. dished out a second consecutive loss to Brook before Terence Crawford defeated the British fighter in 2020. However, despite his losses, an impressive 40 career wins means Brook is considered a British boxing icon.
Fans of Brook will get to see the now 39-year-old back in action next year, as he is set for a return to boxing.
Kell Brook Set For Boxing Return In 2026, Four Years After Last Professional Bout
Brook has completed a U-turn on his 2022 retirement as it has been offically announced that 'Special K' will return to the boxing ring in 2026.
On February 13th, 2026, Brook will take on Eisa Al Dah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a boxing match.
Al Dah was origally meant to take on another boxing legend in the shape of Ricky Hatton in December 2025 before the tragic passing of 'The Hitman' earlier this year.
MORE: Jake Paul Responds To Terence Crawford's "Crazy" Comment On Gervonta Davis Fight
Aged 46, the 'Arabian Warrior' Al Dah has a professional record of 8-3, with his career spanning from 2007 to 2021. In his most recent bout, Al Dah suffered a first-round TKO loss to Pedro Alejandro Delgado (6-6-1). The fight in Mexico City ended a nine-year absence from the ring for the fighter from Dubai.
Al Dah's last professional win came in 2012, when he was able to defeat Miguel Angel Munguia (22-22-1) via unanimous decision.
The event in Dubai will pay tribute to the late Hatton, who will be honored throughout the evening. The undercard is set to feature bouts that will pit UAE fighters against boxers from Manchester, UK, according to a statment from Agenda Dubai.
The Agenda in Dubai Media City will host the event, which will feature 'celebrity guests'. It is also understood that the card will support the newly-former Ricky Hatton Foundation.
Al Dah paid tribute to the late Hatton on his Instagram in September, saying, "My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, fans, his fighters, and to the boxing world as a whole."
