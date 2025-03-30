Canelo Alvarez Offers Marriage Advice to Jake Paul; Addresses Future Fight
Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul were recently in talks to clash inside the squared circle. The fight, however, never materialized as Alvarez instead signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh season instead.
Alvarez is set to take on William Scull in his next fight and with a win he could once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion. The Mexican pugilist recently sat down for an interview with TMZ.
He was asked about Jake Paul's engagement with Dutch Olympian girlfriend Jutta Leerdam. Alvarez wished Paul the best and shared a piece of relationship advice with him. He also addressed the prospect of a future fight with the social media star.
Speaking about Paul's engagement, Alvarez said:
All the best for him and all the best for his girlfriend. Patience and good love in relationship.
Alvarez then addressed the elephant in the room - whether he'd ever fight Jake Paul. He said:
I never say no, because you never know what happens next. But as an official fighter, no, I don't think so.
Canelo Alvarez was further asked about his upcoming contest against William Scull. He gave Scull his due credit, but Alvarez is way more experienced on paper. Holding a 62-2-2 record, Canelo has 39 career wins by knockout. Undefeated Scull, meanwhile, is 23-0-0 with nine knockouts.
