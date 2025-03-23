Jake Paul Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam In Stunning Setting
Social media influencer turned pro boxer Jake Paul has been doing some big things in boxing and is always drawing attention, be it in the ring or outside of it.
His last fight against Mike Tyson was controversial, yet drew record viewership numbers on Netflix. When not fighting, Paul is keeping fans engaged either through his other ventures and his personal life.
And last night Paul posted some big personal news. He is now engaged. 'The Problem Child' took a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Dutch ice skater Jutta Leerdam.
Paul posted a collage of snaps from their engagement, captioning the post:
We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together.
Paul and Leerdam have been together since 2023 and have been sharing their life together for the past couple years. On Paul's 28th birthday, Leerdam sent a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:
Happy 28th birthday baby @jakepaul. The hardest worker in the world with the sweetest heart. ❤️ So so proud of you of what you’ve achieved already, what you’ve done for other people and the person you are to me and the people around you. I love you 🥹❤️
Around Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson, Jutta Leerdam posted:
Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson. You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl. You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen. 🦋
