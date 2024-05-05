Canelo Alvarez Outclasses Tough Jaime Munguia in All-Mexican Championship Fight
The high-profile unified super middleweight championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia has come to an end.
Canelo vs. Munguia headlined a card promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy Promotions. The two traded leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
There could only be one winner of this all-Mexican battle for all the 168-pound gold, and it was Canelo Alvarez who remained the kingpin of the super middleweight division.
CANELO VS. MUNGUIA RESULTS: COVERAGE OF UNDISPUTED BOXING TITLE BOUT
Canelo Alvarez Hands Jaime Munguia First Loss
Munguia had no problems getting in Canelo's face right away. Alvarez was able to land counter punches when Munguia overextended. Munguia paid for it in the fourth round, as he was dropped by an uppercut.
The knockdown slowed Munguia down considerably. It was clear that he didn't want Canelo to counter him, but he didn't have enough punching power to give the champion problems. There were times when Munguia would overcommit in hopes of trying something, but he'd often get clipped by a counter.
There was also a clear difference between Canelo's landed punches and Munguia's. Alvarez simply had the significant advantage in punching power. Nonetheless, Munguia was tough and despite eating some significant power punches, he ended up going the distance.
In the end, all three judges scored the fight for Canelo Alvarez (117-110, 116-111, 115-112) and he remains the undisputed super middleweight champion of boxing.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.