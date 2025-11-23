Terence Crawford Calls Out Devin Haney Naysayers Following Dominant Norman Jr Win

Terence Crawford kept an eye on as Devin Haney beat Brian Norman Jr via unanimous decision to become the WBO welterweight champion. 'The Dream' is now a three-division world champion.

Once considered among the elites, Haney's reputation among fans took a hit following the controversial Ryan Garcia fight, where he was dropped three times. His win against Jose Ramirez was also marred by an uneventful performance.

However, at 147 lbs, he looked fresher and seemed to carry great venom in his shots as well. Norman Jr was touted to be the knockout artist, but Haney rocked him early with a left hook before dropping him with a right hand in the second round. From there, he was in cruise control and won 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110 on the judges' scorecards.

The scenes of Devin Haney's knockdown of Brian Norman Jr en route to his world title win 💪#TheRingIV on DAZN | @RiyadhSeason 🥊 pic.twitter.com/P1Og5irCSx — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 23, 2025

Terence Crawford's reaction to Haney vs Norman

Crawford lauded Haney for being able to shut the naysayers up with a solid performance. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"All that sh*t yall was talking about @Realdevinhaney and he went out there and shut a lot of people up once again." Terence Crawford

All that shit yall was talking about @Realdevinhaney and he went out there and shut a lot of people up once again. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 23, 2025

Welterweight could turn out to be the new home for Haney, with the potential to be undisputed again. Rolly Romero is currently the WBA title holder, with Mario Barrios and Lewis Crocker being the WBC and IBF champions, respectively.

Not to mention, Haney's old foe, Ryan Garcia, is also looking to pursue a run at the 147 division. The two big names could once again be on a collision course, especially with Haney now being a world champion yet again. Conor Benn, fresh off his rematch win against Chris Eubank Jr., is also looking for big fights.

Devin Haney looking to rule the welterweight division

Devin Haney | IMAGO / AAP

Haney has often been mentioned as a fighter with not enough knockout power. He didn't look like that at 147 lbs. Maybe it was the weight cuts to the 135 lbs and 140 lbs divisions that took away Haney's pop. He looked like a fresher fighter with a punching pedigree at 147.

'The Dream' has settled his sight on the division and called it his new home. He is eager for upcoming challenges, as Haney said after the Norman Jr win:

"We're taking on all comers. [Welterweight] is a weight class I was supposed to be at for a long time. My dad has been telling me I needed to move up for a long time. I'm here to stay at 147 for a long time." Devin Haney

