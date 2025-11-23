Terence Crawford Calls Out Devin Haney Naysayers Following Dominant Norman Jr Win
Terence Crawford kept an eye on as Devin Haney beat Brian Norman Jr via unanimous decision to become the WBO welterweight champion. 'The Dream' is now a three-division world champion.
Once considered among the elites, Haney's reputation among fans took a hit following the controversial Ryan Garcia fight, where he was dropped three times. His win against Jose Ramirez was also marred by an uneventful performance.
However, at 147 lbs, he looked fresher and seemed to carry great venom in his shots as well. Norman Jr was touted to be the knockout artist, but Haney rocked him early with a left hook before dropping him with a right hand in the second round. From there, he was in cruise control and won 114-113, 116-111, and 117-110 on the judges' scorecards.
Terence Crawford's reaction to Haney vs Norman
Crawford lauded Haney for being able to shut the naysayers up with a solid performance. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"All that sh*t yall was talking about @Realdevinhaney and he went out there and shut a lot of people up once again."Terence Crawford
Welterweight could turn out to be the new home for Haney, with the potential to be undisputed again. Rolly Romero is currently the WBA title holder, with Mario Barrios and Lewis Crocker being the WBC and IBF champions, respectively.
Not to mention, Haney's old foe, Ryan Garcia, is also looking to pursue a run at the 147 division. The two big names could once again be on a collision course, especially with Haney now being a world champion yet again. Conor Benn, fresh off his rematch win against Chris Eubank Jr., is also looking for big fights.
Devin Haney looking to rule the welterweight division
Haney has often been mentioned as a fighter with not enough knockout power. He didn't look like that at 147 lbs. Maybe it was the weight cuts to the 135 lbs and 140 lbs divisions that took away Haney's pop. He looked like a fresher fighter with a punching pedigree at 147.
'The Dream' has settled his sight on the division and called it his new home. He is eager for upcoming challenges, as Haney said after the Norman Jr win:
"We're taking on all comers. [Welterweight] is a weight class I was supposed to be at for a long time. My dad has been telling me I needed to move up for a long time. I'm here to stay at 147 for a long time."Devin Haney
Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.