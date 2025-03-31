Canelo Alvarez Refutes Idea That William Scull Is An Easy Fight
Canelo Alvarez is set to take on William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Alvarez is aiming to go undisputed again by beating Scull, who is 23-0-0 with nine career knockouts. Scull has never faced someone of Alvarez's caliber, which is why many believe he'll be an easy opponent for Canelo.
Alvarez, though, has praised Scull's skills and the style the Cuban brings to the table. He doesn't think the fight will be a walk in the park for him. Speaking to FightHype, Canelo said:
He has that Cuban school. It’s very complicated. He knows how to use the ring, he has a very good jab, he has qualities.
Scull was the IBF mandatory challenger for Alvarez in 2024, but the Mexican dropped the belt. Scull now holds the title and Canelo is looking to add it back to his arsenal. Alvarez paid Scull his due respect as a champion, saying:
He’s a world champion and I want to be undisputed champion again, two-time undisputed champion.
Canelo Alvarez is 62-2-2 with 39 career knockout wins. His last fight was against Edgar Berlanga and Canelo earned a unanimous decision. Alvarez hasn't finished off an opponent since his November 2021 win against Caleb Plant.
After Scull, Canelo has been tipped to take on Terence Crawford in a generational battle. Both fighters are two of the best of the modern era. However, Scull has the chance to spoil it with an upset for the ages. Alvarez has made it evident that he isn't underestimating Scull by any means.
