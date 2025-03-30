Canelo Alvarez Gives 2-Word Verdict On Gervonta Davis
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been the talk of the boxing world over the past month, as many people have been criticizing his performance and decision-making during his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight title.
Of course, the biggest reason for this criticism was Davis taking a knee out of nowhere in the middle of the ninth round. Not only that, but Davis then went over to his corner after the knee to get his face wiped off, which could have been grounds for disqualification.
Davis ultimately wasn't penalized for either of these questionable decisions and therefore managed to escape with a majority draw against Roach in what was a lackluster overall performance.
Many of the best active boxers have weighed in on this Davis vs. Roach fight. One of the most notable was pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, who wrote an X post the night of the fight that wrote, "Roach won and that should have been called a knock down. Let’s see what happens."
He later added, "I never seen someone take a knee and they don’t count it as a knock down. Must of forgot the rules for tonight."
One top fighter who hasn't been outwardly critical of Davis' performance is Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. And during a March 27 interview with Brian Mazique, Alvarez gave a two-word assessment on Davis.
"Good fighter," Alvarez said of Tank when asked to describe him.
For what it's worth, Canelo said the exact same thing when asked his opinion of David Benavidez and Terence Crawford, while he deemed Floyd Mayweather Jr. a "Great fighter".
it seems that Canelo's focus is more on his own May 3 fight against William Scull than anything else regarding other top boxers.
