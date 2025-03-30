Canelo Alvarez Gives Jake Paul Unexpected Compliment
Earlier this year, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Jake Paul were extremely close to agreeing to a deal to fight in May before Turki Alalshikh came in and offered Canelo a lucrative four-fight deal (which was contingent on him not fighting Paul) that Canelo ultimately accepted, leaving Paul at the altar.
This sparked a war of words between Canelo and Paul, which included an X post of Paul saying, "Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring."
Now that tensions have simmered down and it's clear that Canelo and Paul won't be fighting anytime soon, Canelo is more willing to speak openly about Paul without insulting him. This was proven by him offering marriage advice for Paul (who was recently engaged) in a recent interview with TMZ by saying, "All the best for him and all the best for his girlfriend. Patience and good love in relationship."
This isn't the only kind sentiment that Canelo has shown Paul. In a March 27 interview with Brian Mazique, Canelo was asked to describe Paul in one word and had a surpring response.
"Good businessman," Canelo responded.
Given that Canelo is typically considered one of the best businessmen in boxing history, this is extremely high praise for Paul.
Perhaps if the two never meet in the boxing ring, they can collaborate on a future business.
