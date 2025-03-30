Artur Beterbiev or David Benavidez: Eddie Hearn Reveals Who Will Decide Dmitry Bivol's Fate
Dmitry Bivol defeated Artur Beterbiev in the rematch to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion in February. The series is now 1-1 between the two Russians.
Naturally, a trilogy fight has emerged as an option.
David Benavidez, meanwhile, is the WBC mandatory and another option for Bivol. Promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed what's next for the Russian. The Matchroom Boxing CEO has claimed that Bivol is open to giving up the WBC title and would do what Turki Alalshikh wants.
As per Hearn, the triolgy against Beterbiev is certainly an option, but if Alalshikh wants a Benavidez showdown, Bivol won't back down either.
Speaking to the media, Hearn said:
We received an offer from Sampson Boxing for David Benavidez to fight Dmitry Bivol. The reality is this: Turki Alalshikh had given four fights to Dmitry Bivol. Turki gave him, most importantly, the fight against Beterbiev for undisputed. After that, which we consider a bad decision, he gave Bivol the rematch four months later. So, we are doing what His Excellency tells us for the next fight.
Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev fought two razor thin contests with each man taking home a decision. David Benavidez, meanwhile, defeated David Morrell in his last fight and is the most prominent contender in the light heavyweight division.
Fans have already seen Bivol and Beterbiev twice and a third fight promises to be just as entertaining. However, Benavidez could pose a unique challenge to Bivol and a potential fight could also be a spectacle for fans.
