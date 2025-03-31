Eddie Hearn Gives Surprise Compliment To Jake Paul About Mike Tyson Fight
Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via decision in November 2024. However, many were critical of the bout considering the age gap between the two fighters.
Tyson was 58 at the time of the contest and Paul was 27. Unsurprisingly, 'Iron' MIke didn't look anywhere near his old self and Paul walked away with the win. Eddie Hearn was one of the people critical of the showdown.
Hearn, though, mellowed his tone in a recent interview with talkSPORT. The Matchroom Boxing head gave Paul the nod for the viewership numbers the fight pulled in, a massive 108 million viewers according to Netflix.
Speaking about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, Hearn told talkSPORT:
Listen, I like, I think what Jake has done, not just through his boxing career, but also the huge events that he's put in together, you've got to take your hat off to. I wasn't an advocate of Jake Paul against Mike Tyson, but what an event. The numbers were fantastic. I mean, we had Taylor Serrano on the card, you know.
He added:
The guy knows how to create headlines. You just got to be a little bit careful when you're pushing for the big money, the big moments.
Jake Paul is 11-1-0 as a professional boxer. Many fans and experts are skeptical of the level of opponents that Paul has faced inside the squared circle, though, as they have mostly been aging MMA fighters and lower ranked boxers.
While Paul might not be the best boxer in the world, he does know how to generate attention and bring eyeballs to the sport. The Mike Tyson fight's massive numbers showed Paul is doing things right and Eddie Hearn has given 'The Problem Child' his due credit.
