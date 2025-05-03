WBC President Reveals Who He Wants Canelo Alvarez To Fight Next
Most boxing fans and figures appear to be on the same page with who they want Canelo Alvarez to face next, should he get past William Scull on Saturday in Saudi Arabia to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for a second time.
All signs point toward Canelo facing former two-time undisputed champion Terence Crawford in September. Ring Magazine has reported Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, as a potential venue for the mega-fight.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman is among those on board with the potential fight and believes Canelo vs. Crawford has a chance to be one of boxing's biggest fights in the last few years.
"Crawford is, without a doubt, one of the top fighters in the world right now," Sulaiman told Sky Sports. "Canelo is [as well]. It would be a monumental, huge event, without a doubt."
First, though, Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs), who is the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion, must defeat Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), who holds the IBF super middleweight title after Alvarez was stripped of it in October of 2024. With a win, Canelo would become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, adding to an already stellar resume.
Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), who held the undisputed title at junior welterweight and welterweight, last fought on Aug. 3, defeating Israil Madrimov to become the WBA junior middleweight champion. Crawford has yet to fight above 154 pounds in his career, and would be moving up to 168 to face Canelo.
While the size difference would be a focal point in the buildup to the potential super fight, if there's one fighter who could overcome that disadvantage, it's Crawford. Regardless, Canelo vs. Crawford is one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing and a chance for both fighters to add a huge name to their legacy as their careers wind down.
"It would be a huge fight between the classic combination, Mexico against the USA," Sulaiman said. "He has provided some of the great fights in the past."
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Betting Odds And Fight Prediction
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Sets Unfortunate Punch Record In Times Square Fight
Teofimo Lopez Retains Titles With Decision Win vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. At Times Square