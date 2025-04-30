Canelo Alvarez Reveals Predictions For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero & Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Canelo Alvarez is set to return to action this weekend as he takes on William Scull on May 3. Alvarez vs Scull is set for the undisputed super middleweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and with a win, the Mexican can regain his status as the undisputed champion of the 168 pound division.
Often considered as one of the modern day greats with exceptional skills in the ring, Canelo also has a wise boxing mind with fascinating takes on the sport and its fighters.
And he has now given his take on two upcoming blockbuster fights. A day before Alvarez's fight, Ryan Garcia headlines the first ever boxing card to take place in New York's Times Square against Rolly Romero. The clash has been billed as a contest between two knockout artists and Canelo has now revealed how he think it will go down.
Speaking with FIghtHub TV, Canelo revealed he thinks Garcia will stop Romero via knockout.
He's gonna win by knockout.
It was also recently announce that one of Canelo Alvarez's former opponents, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, will face off against Jake Paul on June 28. YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Paul is coming off a decision win against Mike Tyson in his last outing.
As for Chavez Jr, he has fought only once since 2021, but is a former world champion. He lost to compatriot Canelo Alvarez back in 2017. Speaking about that fight, Alvarez said:
I hope [he beats Jake Paul]. I am obviously supporting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I hope he wins, prepares himself really well, take it seriously, and I am with him.
The Latest Boxing News
Devin Haney's Father Gets Into Heated Exchange With Ryan Garcia's Team In Times Square Open Workout
Eddie Hearn Addresses Chris Eubank Sr Being Paid To Attend Son's Fight vs Conor Benn
Oleksandr Uysk Is Chasing A 70 Year Old Boxing Record
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Reason For Delaying Lamont Roach Rematch Revealed