Oleksandr Uysk Is Chasing A 70 Year Old Boxing Record

Oleksander Usyk could do something which no heavyweight champion has done in 70 years.

Joseph Hammond

Usyk and Dubois in their first encounter.
Usyk and Dubois in their first encounter. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Oleksander Usyk could make boxing history.

Usyk will face old foe Daniel Dubois this summer at London’s Wembley Stadium. And should he win and retire undefeated, he will be the first heavyweight champion to do so since Rocky Marciano.

For Dubois, the fight offers redemption after he fell to Usyk in their previous encounter via knockout in the 9th round.

Since April 27, 1956, no heavyweight champion has retired undefeated. The last to do so was Rocky Marciano who achieved the record of 49-0. Marciano retired the undisputed and undefeated heavyweight champion.

Rocky Marciano
IMAGO / Globe Entertainment

Marciano defended the heavyweight title six times, including victories over legends like Jersey Joe Walcott, Ezzard Charles, and Archie Moore. His relentless pressure style proved too much for his foes in those encounters, though all were arguably past their prime.

The fighter who came closest to that record would be Gene Tunney. Tunney famously defeated Jack Dempsey in two heavyweight encounters for the undisputed title. He defended it once before retiring.

MORE: Gervonta Davis' Reason For Delaying Lamont Roach Rematch Revealed

Tunney’s only loss as a professional came not in the heavyweight division, but in light heavyweight where he lost to all-time great Harry Greb. Greb and Tunney fought a series of fights and at least one other is a disputed victory.

Tunney retired with a record of 65 wins (48 by knockout), 1 loss, and 1 draw, making him one of the most technically skilled heavyweights ever. He was best known for his footwork and defensive mastery.

That’s elite company for Usyk, who is already considered by many in boxing to be a top ten all-time heavyweight champion. At one point in his career, Larry Holmes was undefeated and held the linear title with a record of 48-0. Holmes, unfortunately, then went on a three fight loosing streak to Micheal Spinks (twice) and Mike Tyson.

Usyk, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion as well, has an opportunity to become the first boxer in history to unify all four major belts (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO) at heavyweight and retire undefeated, a rare and historic feat.

