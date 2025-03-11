Canelo Alvarez Reveals The Motivation Behind Continuing His Boxing Career
Canelo Alvarez is one of the best fighters in the modern era. A four division world champion, Alvarez has achieved great things inside the squared circle.
He boasts an exceptional professional record of 62-2-2 with 39 career knockout wins, and the 34-year-old continues to impress in the sport despite already achieving tremendous success.
Apart from the fights, training camps are grueling by nature. Fighters need to sacrifice heavily in order to ready themselves for a bout. Hence, a successful athlete like Canelo must have the mindset to stay motivated.
Canelo has now revealed that his motivation lies in his love for the sport, and that he wants to keep growing and further solidify his boxing legacy. He also added that he hopes to see another Mexican take up the reigns when he hangs up the gloves.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said:
Yes, of course. But it’s also because I love what I do. I still enjoy boxing. Obviously, everything has its limits, but right now I feel great and I feel like I’m in my prime. I still enjoy this sport, because when you talk about money, I don’t need to keep fighting anymore. But I want to keep growing in everything, including my heritage, and expanding historically while continuing to do what I love the most, which is boxing. So with all that, I’m going to continue moving forward. Hopefully the day that I hang up the gloves there’s someone else coming up, hopefully Mexican, to continue representing all of Mexico.
Canelo Alvarez last fought in September 2024 and earned a unanimous decision win against Edgar Berlanga. His next fight is set to take place on May 3 against William Scull. With a win against Scull, Canelo can once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya 'Offended' By Dana White's Potential Boxing Takeover
Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez Training Relationship Ends For Unfortunate Reason
How To Watch Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More
Teofimo Lopez Slaps Arnold Barboza During Fiery Face Off [Video]