How To Watch Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More
For the first time in over three years, Keith "One Time" Thurman is stepping back into the squared circle.
The former unified champion is set to face Brock Jarvis on Wednesday morning in Sydney, Australia, in a 10-round bout at junior middleweight. Both fighters weighed in under the 154-pound limit at 153.7 pounds.
Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) last fought on Feb. 5, 2022, when he defeated current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a one-sided unanimous decision. He was set to make his return in March of last year against Tim Tszyu, but a biceps injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) has won his last two bouts by fourth-round stoppage and his lone loss was a first-round knockout against former junior welterweight champion Liam Paro.
Here is how to watch the card on Wednesday morning in the states.
Thurman vs. Jarvis Date
Date: March 12, 2025
Thurman vs. Jarvis Time
Time: 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST
The bout between Thurman and Jarvis will be shown on a tape delay at 9 a.m. on Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube account.
How to watch Thurman vs. Jarvis
TV/Stream: Thurman vs. Jarvis will be streamed on Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube account.
Thurman vs. Jarvis location
Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Australia
Thurman vs. Jarvis will take place at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.
Thurman vs. Jarvis fight card
Thurman vs. Jarvis: 10-round Junior Middleweight
Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay: 10-round WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title fight
Mateo Tapia vs. Sergey Vorobev: 10-round IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title fight
Kirra Ruston vs. Tonga Tongotongo: 10-round Australian Light Heavyweight title fight
Sonny Knight vs. Jordan Martin: 4-round Junior Middleweight fight
Charlie Kazzi vs. Nort Beauchamp: 5-round Lightweight fight
Jason Fawcett vs. Kohei Hatanaka: 6-round Welterweight fight
Jacob Clenshaw vs. Kavana Vaoutu'ua: 5-round Welterweight fight
Yoselin Fernandez vs. Linn Sandstorm: 10-round Super Flyweight WBA gold and IBF international title fight
Nadia Flahi vs. Angel Rushton: 6-round Super Flyweight fight
