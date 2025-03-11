Boxing

How To Watch Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card, Live Stream & More

Keith Thurman makes his return for the first time in over three years against Brock Jarvis.

Nathaniel Marrero

Manny Pacquiao (white trunks) and Keith Thurman (red/white/blue trunks) box during their WBA welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via split decision.
Manny Pacquiao (white trunks) and Keith Thurman (red/white/blue trunks) box during their WBA welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via split decision. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For the first time in over three years, Keith "One Time" Thurman is stepping back into the squared circle.

The former unified champion is set to face Brock Jarvis on Wednesday morning in Sydney, Australia, in a 10-round bout at junior middleweight. Both fighters weighed in under the 154-pound limit at 153.7 pounds.

Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) last fought on Feb. 5, 2022, when he defeated current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a one-sided unanimous decision. He was set to make his return in March of last year against Tim Tszyu, but a biceps injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) has won his last two bouts by fourth-round stoppage and his lone loss was a first-round knockout against former junior welterweight champion Liam Paro.

Here is how to watch the card on Wednesday morning in the states.

MORE: Keith Thurman Looking To Re-Establish Himself vs. Brock Jarvis

Thurman vs. Jarvis Date

Date: March 12, 2025

Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis takes place on March 12, 2025.

Thurman vs. Jarvis Time

Time: 9 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST

The bout between Thurman and Jarvis will be shown on a tape delay at 9 a.m. on Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube account.

How to watch Thurman vs. Jarvis

TV/Stream: Thurman vs. Jarvis will be streamed on Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube account.

Thurman vs. Jarvis location

Location: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Australia

Thurman vs. Jarvis will take place at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

Thurman vs. Jarvis fight card

Thurman vs. Jarvis: 10-round Junior Middleweight

Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay: 10-round WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title fight

Mateo Tapia vs. Sergey Vorobev: 10-round IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title fight

Kirra Ruston vs. Tonga Tongotongo: 10-round Australian Light Heavyweight title fight

Sonny Knight vs. Jordan Martin: 4-round Junior Middleweight fight

Charlie Kazzi vs. Nort Beauchamp: 5-round Lightweight fight

Jason Fawcett vs. Kohei Hatanaka: 6-round Welterweight fight

Jacob Clenshaw vs. Kavana Vaoutu'ua: 5-round Welterweight fight

Yoselin Fernandez vs. Linn Sandstorm: 10-round Super Flyweight WBA gold and IBF international title fight

Nadia Flahi vs. Angel Rushton: 6-round Super Flyweight fight

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero