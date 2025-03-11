Oscar De La Hoya 'Offended' By Dana White's Potential Boxing Takeover
Dana White is starting a new boxing venture with TKO Group (parent company of WWE and UFC) and Turki Alalshikh.
The first event is expected to take place in September and could potentially be headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.
Oscar De La Hoya has now shared his take on the venture and he isn't entirely happy to see White take over the reigns of the sport. De La Hoya pointed out that he is a lifelong fighter and promoter and believes no other promotion can make fighters world beaters like his Golden Boy Promotion does.
Speaking to Boxing News, he said:
I did hear that he passed over the reigns of boxing to Dana White. I felt a little offended, because I’ve been in boxing all my life and I’ve been promoting for 20 odd years. So what I’m going to do is stay in my lane and do what I do for Golden Boy and with DAZN and give the fight fans the best fights that can possibly be made, just the way we’ve been doing for years.
De La Hoya added:
You know working with Turki, Riyadh Season…it’s an honor for me to do that, but I have my business that I’m going to take care of as well, and nobody’s going to touch me there because we are the best developers in the fight game, and we take our fighters to championship levels, to superstardom like the way we did with Canelo and Ryan Garcia.
Oscar De La Hoya further added:
I’m gonna stick in my lane and I’m going to work with Turki because it has been very positive, it has been really good. The competition in boxing is really good, it’s positive, it’s great, but I’m going to continue doing what I do because boxing is what I love, boxing is what it’s what made me, what helped me get here, and I’m never leaving.
Dana White's entry, though, could have massive implications on the sport. The UFC CEO has already indicated that he wants to bring in changes. Instead of having multiple titles like the WBA, WBC, and WBO, White wants to have one single title for every weight class with every top fighter competing for it. The idea is similar to the model the UFC operates in.
