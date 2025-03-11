Teofimo Lopez Slaps Arnold Barboza During Fiery Face Off [Video]
Teofimo Lopez is set to take on Arnold Barboza Jr in a blockbuster card on May 2. Apart from Lopez and Barboza, Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez will also take place on the same event.
It is a star stacked line up and the fighters gathered for the second press conference of the event. Tempers flared in LA as Lopez and Barboza came face to face.
The fighters pushed each other before Lopez proceeded to slap Barboza. The stakes are already high for the WBO super lightweight title fight.
Watch the video of the incident below.
Teofimo Lopez is 21-1-0 and is coming off a unanimous decision win against Steve Claggett. As for Barboza, the 32-0-0 undefeated fighter beat Jack Catterall in his last outing.
Lopez, however, has already questioned Barboza's credentials. During the press conference in New York earlier this month, Lopez said:
I'm just focused on big fights. I don't think Barboza is that type but His Excellency [Turki Alalsikh] asked for the fight, they think it'll be a great fight for this card.
Lopez added:
I think stylistically he's a strong fighter. He's 32-0, he's just got an interim world title. At 15 fights, I got my first world title. I won it at Madison Square Garden and then became [unified] at 16 fights. And I'm only 27. How old [are] you?
Barboza, though, has fought top notch competition in his recent outings and Lopez could certainly be tested on May 2.
